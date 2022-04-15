Eternal Valley celebrates opening of Garden of Artsakh

News release

Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, a local Dignity Memorial provider, announces the grand opening of its newest section, the Garden of Artsakh, designed specifically to honor traditions and beliefs in the Armenian culture.

A grand opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, 23287 N. Sierra Highway, Newhall. His Eminence the Archbishop Hovnan Derderian will bless the monument. Memorial cards will be provided for those in attendance to complete and hang in the trees at the grand opening. The event is open to the public.

The garden is a tribute to the Mountain people of Karabakh and includes a 9-foot “Tatik-Papik” monument. The only replica of its kind, the figure is a symbol of the grandparents of the Karabakh reign. The garden will be home to more than 300 interment spaces.

“The Garden of Artsakh is an example of our dedication to understanding and serving the diverse cultures of our neighbors and the communities we serve,” said General Manager Richard Nunally. “Eternal Valley Memorial Park looks forward to celebrating with our community members.”