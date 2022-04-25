First alarm called for Gorman brush fire

A first alarm response for a brush fire breaking out in Gorman Monday afternoon resulted in the blaze being quickly extinguished.

The fire, which is believed to have begun as a vehicle fire, was reported at 1:12 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Gorman Road — roughly 30 miles north of Castaic.

A first alarm response generally involves a mixture of air and ground personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, including multiple engine crews, as well as fixed wing and helicopter aircraft.

Although the fire grew to roughly a quarter-acre in heavy brush, within 30 minutes forward progress was halted and full containment on the blaze was announced.

The fire was given the moniker #SmokeyIC.

No injuries or threatened structures were reported.