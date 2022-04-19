Four arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported arresting a group of four individuals early Friday morning on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and possessing the tools necessary to quickly remove the devices from underneath cars.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies conducting a traffic stop for an alleged vehicle code violation shortly before 4 a.m. on the 18700 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, deputies observed several tools commonly used for theft of catalytic converters,” said Arriaga. “Deputies additionally learned the driver…was on active probation and was driving on a suspended license.”

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding tools used to cut catalytic converters.

“The suspects were arrested for grand theft and conspiracy to commit theft,” Arriaga said. “They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and all four suspects were subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.”