Garcia announces $600,000 award for COC

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced the College of the Canyons will receive $646,345 in federal funding from the National Science Foundation. This funding will support a “welding education smart technology program” at COC.

“I am pleased that the National Science Foundation is investing in the College of the Canyons, located here in California’s 25th District,” said Garcia. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’m glad to advocate for critical funding that directly impacts our community. This funding will help improve and modernize education and workforce development in the 25th District for those who are studying to become welders. It is crucial that each certified individual receives substantial training to perform at the highest level. I thank the National Science Foundation for their investment in the generations to come.”

Garcia also recently helped secure $1 million for COC Advanced Technology Center in the FY2022 Appropriations.