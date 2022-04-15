Injured hiker airlifted out of Placerita Canyon

An injured hiker was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday after sustaining injuries on a hiking trail near Placerita Motorway and Nadeau Motorway in Placerita Canyon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Ruben Munoz.

According to Munoz, the call came in at around 11:45 a.m. and paramedics with the Fire Department arrived on the scene at noon. The hiker was eventually hoisted out of the canyon.

Neither the injuries to the hiker nor their condition were available at the time of this publication.