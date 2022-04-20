Library invites public to free author discussion

News release

Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.

J.R Sanders will discuss his novel “Stardust Trail: A Nate Ross Novel,” which features stories in Old Town Newhall. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session and a book signing. No RSVP is required to attend.

“Stardust Trail” is about Nate Ross’ crime adventure in the spring of 1938. As he travels in unfamiliar territory, he wrangles a twisted case of murder and sabotage, pointing back nearly 40 years to a bloody, real-life “Wild West” crime. Copies of Sanders’ book will be available at the event for purchase.

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, who are presenting the event, supports the library through advocacy, volunteer service, supplemental funding and fostering a close relationship between the library and the community. All the proceeds from the three bookstores and fundraising efforts support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

For more information about the author events and other Santa Clarita Public Library events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.