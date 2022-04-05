Linda Gray puts Sand Canyon home up for sale

Longtime Santa Clarita resident and former “Dallas” star Linda Gray recently listed her home on Knochaven Street in Canyon Country for just under $3 million.

Gray, now 81, has lived at the 4,800-square-foot Sand Canyon property dubbed “Oak Tree Ranch” for nearly 50 years. The property holds five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a guest house and features stables and a barn in the backyard, a spa and pool and a professional chef-style kitchen.

“I’ve been here for 50…years and I’ve loved every moment of it,” said Gray in a promotional video for the house. “I adored it here, it’s an oasis.”

The western-style house was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, who was working on the Warner Brothers Records building in Burbank when he was approached by then Warner Brothers Art Director and husband of Gray, Ed Thrasher.

Gray said when Thrasher first took her to the property in an area that she said “no one knew about,” she was initially oblivious to the plans her husband had. Gray no doubt had a say in how the house was designed, however, requesting multiple fireplaces and large columns of exposed oak tree “hearts,” which is the inner section of the tree.

Gray rose to fame playing Sue Ellen Ewing in the hit show “Dallas” for over 10 years, which garnered her one Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations.

Gray has not specified the reason for selling the home where she’s lived for half a century, and the property is still currently up for sale.