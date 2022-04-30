Local deputies seize assault rifle, drugs in San Fernando raids

Local deputies reported the seizure of an assault rifle as well as numerous drugs following a San Fernando raid of an alleged drug dealer, according to law enforcement officials.

Six total arrests in connection to the raids were made, and deputies say that the alleged operation stemmed from these locations reportedly supplying sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Deputies with the (Juvenile Intervention Team) recently conducted a multi-location search warrant operation at three separate locations in the San Fernando Valley,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “A search of the locations resulted in the recovery of approximately 4 pounds of cocaine, approximately half a pound of heroin, a loaded assault rifle, and six arrests.”

“Three individuals were booked for felony charges, one of which was a felon found to be in possession of narcotics for sales and a firearm, and three individuals were cited and released in the field for misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance,” Arriaga added.