Man reportedly steals $2K worth of Pokemon cards, flees

Approximately $2,000 worth of Pokemon cards were reportedly stolen from a card shop in Newhall on Wednesday, resulting in a quick law enforcement response.

According to the initial report, deputies were called to SCV Card Connection, located on the 23700 block of Lyons Avenue, shortly before noon regarding a reported theft.

“On April 13 at approximately 11:45 a.m. a call for service was received regarding a male white adult reportedly (stealing) ‘Pokemon cards,’” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No weapons were used in the alleged robbery. However, the man was able to successfully flee from store staff with the booster card packs in tow. Initial reports indicated the estimated value of the stolen merchandise was approximately $2,000.

In recent years, the values of trading cards — especially sports and Pokemon cards — have skyrocketed with individuals now selling sealed packs or individual cards for thousands, and sometimes millions, of dollars online or in live auctions.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

No suspects have been detained as of the publication of this story, according to Arriaga.