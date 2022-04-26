Quarter-acre brush fire reported in Newhall

A quarter-acre brush fire was reported in Newhall Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a prompt response from emergency personnel.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:35 p.m. near the northbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue. The blaze was reportedly burning in light-to-medium fuel.

After initially reporting that the fire had the potential to grow to two acres in size, forward progress on the fire was called at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was given the moniker #NewhallIC.

No structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.