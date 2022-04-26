Quarter-acre brush fire reported in Newhall

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A quarter-acre brush fire was reported in Newhall Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a prompt response from emergency personnel.  

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:35 p.m. near the northbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue. The blaze was reportedly burning in light-to-medium fuel.  

After initially reporting that the fire had the potential to grow to two acres in size, forward progress on the fire was called at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.    

The fire was given the moniker #NewhallIC.  

No structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.   

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS