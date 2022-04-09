Ready to Work Academy back after two-year hiatus

News release

After a two-year hiatus, the Ready to Work Academy at College of the Canyons is bringing back two classes that had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The Ready to Work Academy is a partnership between COC and Carousel Ranch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. The program was created to, “offer certificate-based courses in a variety of subjects,” specifically for students with special needs, according to a statement from Carousel Ranch.

Students will be able to get certifications in “workplace skills customer service for retail, food service, and hospitality” and “warehouse fulfillment and logistics.”

Ten to 12 graduates from Carousel Ranch’s Ready to Work Level 1 program will participate and the program will encompass both classroom training at COC and gaining work experience at partner locations, including Starbucks, Holiday Inn Express, Bluemark and AMS Fulfillment.

The last time classes were in session, students had only completed two to three weeks of the courses before the program had to close down due to COVID-19.

Orientation for both classes is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, room UCEN258, at COC.

All attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.