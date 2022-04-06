SCV Newcomers and Friends Club to meet April 14

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Newcomers and Friends Club is inviting the community to join them on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at the club’s “Brunch Bunch” monthly meeting, coffee and opportunity drawing at Mimi’s Cafe, 24201 W. Magic Mountain Parkway.

Members will be reuniting and welcoming new members. The club is now opening some activities including bunco, Mexican Train and mah jongg.

Members recently donated 75 teddy bears to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Donate A Bear Day. More than 2,200 bears were collected. These bears are given to children and sometimes seniors who are helped in the Emergency Department of the hospital.

To RSVP, call Nalini Amin at 661-702-9503. For more information visit www.ncandf.com.