Deputies: No credible threat after report of firearm at Sierra Vista Junior High

After a brief struggle, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies detained a Sierra Vista Junior High School student for questioning about possible possession of a firearm, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, she said, the junior high school in Canyon Country received a text-a-tip notification that a student possibly possessed a firearm. 

“The student was immediately detained by school staff,” Arriaga added. “Deputies arrived on scene and while detaining the suspect, a brief struggle ensued. A short period later, the deputy was able to detain the suspect without incident.”

Arriaga added that a search of the student’s property was conducted and no firearm was located. They determined there is no credible threat.

More information will follow.

