Supervisor Barger to deliver ‘State of the County’

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to deliver her annual “State of the County” address on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia to a sold-out crowd.

The luncheon, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. According to a release from Barger’s office, the supervisor’s remarks will focus on her views and work to increase public safety, address homelessness, strengthen the county’s economic recovery, support small businesses, improve the county’s mental health services’ infrastructure and examine spending priorities for the county’s $38.5 billion budget.

This the first in-person “State of the County” address since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated. A question-and-answer session is to follow Barger’s address.