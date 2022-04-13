Two new inductees to join the Walk of Western Stars

News Release

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The inductees, Cesar Romero and Ricky Schroder, will be honored with a bronze star on terrazzo tile outside of Reyes Winery on Main Street.

Romero’s film career spanned more than six decades. Within that time he made more than 200 appearances on television and movies, 56 of which were Western productions. Romero appeared in many classics, including “The Thin Man,” “The Devil is a Woman” and “The Little Princess” with Shirley Temple. But he may be known best for his role as the Joker in the 1960s “Batman” television show and feature film. Romero died in 1994.

Schroder began his career as a child actor, appearing on “The Champ“ with Jon Voight and “The Last Flight of Noah’s Ark” with Elliot Gould. His most famous early role was as Ricky Stratton in “Silver Spoons.” His Western career started with the role of Newt Dobbs in the mini-series, “Lonesome Dove.” Schroder’s other work includes movies such as “Blood River,” “Ebenezer” and “Texas.” He also directed and starred in “Our Wild Hearts.”

Free parking for the Walk of Western Stars unveiling will be available in the parking structure located on 9th Street between Railroad Avenue and Main Street. People can also park in the public parking lot on the corner of Main Street and 6th Street.

The unveiling will be followed by a reception inside Reyes Winery on Main at 6 p.m. and a Western-themed block party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street.

Tickets for the reception are $30 and can be found at bit.ly/3O0H3KT. Space is extremely limited. For more information about the Walk of Western Stars unveiling or reception, email Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis at [email protected]