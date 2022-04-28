Vehicle fire quickly extinguished

By Rick McClure

For The Signal

L.A. County firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire early Thursday morning on Sierra Highway underneath the Highway 14 overpass.

Upon firefighters’ arrival shortly after receiving the call at 12:47 a.m., the fire from a fully engulfed SUV had spread to the nearby embankment. It was quickly extinguished and the cause was unknown.

No individuals were found at the scene, and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene as it was believed the vehicle may have been stolen.