Vehicle fire quickly extinguished

By Rick McClure
For The Signal 

L.A. County firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire early Thursday morning on Sierra Highway underneath the Highway 14 overpass.  

Upon firefighters’ arrival shortly after receiving the call at 12:47 a.m., the fire from a fully engulfed SUV had spread to the nearby embankment. It was quickly extinguished and the cause was unknown.  

No individuals were found at the scene, and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene as it was believed the vehicle may have been stolen.  

L.A. County firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Sierra Highway early Thursday morning. Rick McClure/For The Signal
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the vehicle fire on Thursday morning because it was believed the vehicle may have been stolen. Rick McClure/For The Signal
The vehicle fire on Sierra Highway spread to an embankment early Thursday morning, but was quickly extinguished. Rick McClure/For The Signal
The SUV was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the Sierra Highway scene. Rick McClure/For The Signal
