West Ranch grad’s Navy journey leads to Italy

By Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession

Navy Office of Community Outreach

SIGONELLA, Italy – Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Amaya, a native of Stevenson Ranch, serves in the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sigonella, Italy.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Amaya.

Amaya joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Amaya serves with Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, working with the Navy’s legacy maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

Growing up in Stevenson Ranch, Amaya attended West Ranch High School and graduated in 2015. Today, Amaya uses the same skills and values learned in Stevenson Ranch to succeed in the military.

“I am a humble and open-minded person, regardless of the situation and environment I am in,” said Amaya. “That has helped me tremendously in my career.”

The Poseidon (P-8A) is a multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will man, train, operate and deploy.

The primary mission of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 is to conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence gathering missions. These capabilities are enhanced through secure, interoperable, net-ready systems. While the aircraft is equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion. P-8A deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

The P-8A delivers an extended global reach, greater payload capacity, higher operating altitude, and state-of-the art sensors, radars and open-systems architecture.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Amaya and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My biggest Navy accomplishment was earning my wings – the enlisted air warfare specialist qualification,” said Amaya.

“Serving in the Navy means that I have the opportunity to meet new people and form important relationships,” added Amaya. “It also means sacrifice and having pride in contributing to an important organization. It means professionalism and being able to serve and deal with difficult situations.”