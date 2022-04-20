Zonta offers family law workshop

News release

As part of its LifeForward series of workshops, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering a free Zoom workshop with family law attorney James P. Reape at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Reape, of The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, will present “Family Law Issues! Divorce, Child Custody & Support,” covering topics including:

• The difference between divorce and legal separation.

• Child custody: legal vs. physical custody.

• The impact of domestic violence on child custody.

• Basics of child support and modifying existing orders.

You can register in advance for this workshop at bit.ly/3Omd3cF.

Reape, managing shareholder and co-founder of The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, has more than 35 years of family law experience assisting families through divorce, child custody, parentage actions, mediation and more.

Zonta’s Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency.

The schedule is posted at www.SCVZonta.org/LifeForward.