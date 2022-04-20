Zonta offers family law workshop

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

As part of its LifeForward series of workshops, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering a free Zoom workshop with family law attorney James P. Reape at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Reape, of The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, will present “Family Law Issues! Divorce, Child Custody & Support,” covering topics including:  

• The difference between divorce and legal separation. 

• Child custody: legal vs. physical custody. 

• The impact of domestic violence on child custody. 

• Basics of child support and modifying existing orders. 

You can register in advance for this workshop at bit.ly/3Omd3cF.  

Reape, managing shareholder and co-founder of The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, has more than 35 years of family law experience assisting families through divorce, child custody, parentage actions, mediation and more. 

Zonta’s Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency. 

The schedule is posted at www.SCVZonta.org/LifeForward.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS