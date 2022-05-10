10 Fantastic Kids’ Party Venues in Santa Clarita Valley

A child’s birthday party is a big cause for celebration. Whether they’ve reached a special milestone, like their first birthday, or hitting double digits, the expectations for modern kid’s parties are high. Thankfully, you can outsource parties in Santa Clarita to an incredible venue.

The Best Kids’ Party Venues in Santa Clarita

When it’s time to look for a birthday party venue in Santa Clarita, ensure you pick up party favors. Gifts like custom temporary tattoos, gift cards, and water bottles will be a hit.

1. Scooter’s Jungle – Valencia

Scooter’s Jungle is a premier private indoor play facility that has some of the tallest and longest inflatable slides in California. They also have an obstacle course, sports court, and a zipline. If you have young kids and a lot of guests, this venue will eliminate the stress of hosting a party.

2. Tag-Ops Foam Dart Tag Arena

If your kids love laser tag, they’ll love dart tag. Tag-Ops Foam Dart Tag Arena is a new venue (est. 2019) in the Santa Clarita area that’s already making a name for itself. This venue can host fun, indoor Nerf gun tournaments, leagues, and parties in their massive area.

3. GlowHouse Gaming

Another new kid on the block, GlowHouse Gaming, is a fast-growing gaming and entertainment company that combines a glow-in-the-dark atmosphere and a high-end gaming experience. Your kids can play popular video game titles on the latest consoles, VR headsets, and PCs.

4. My Lil Town – Granada Hills

About a 20-minute drive from Santa Clarita is My Lil Town in Granada Hills, a town run entirely by children. In this venue, employees will guide students through interactive simulations, where they role-play careers and learn important things, like finances, in a safe and fun environment.

5. Copper Horse Riding Ranch

Copper Horse Riding Ranch is a beloved kids’ party venue that offers horse riding lessons and hosts group functions. They’re famous for their Horse riding birthday parties, where children are instructed how to clean horses, pan for gold, pet animals at a petting zoo, and ride horses.

6. MB2 Raceway – Sylmar

While you will need to drive 20 minutes out of Santa Clarita to spend time at this venue, it’s more than worth it. MB2 Raceway offers state-of-the-art indoor go-karting facilities with unique indoor road courses and simulations. They host some pretty cool parties for children.

7. Pump it Up in Santa Clarita

Pump it Up is a company that hosts private parties in Santa Clarita. They include a pre-party with digital invitations, activities for kids, and a party parade. Once the party starts, children can play on a 100% private playground that includes bounce houses and tones of party games.

8. Trampoline Park – Valencia

Trampoline Park is a state-of-the-art venue that’s suitable for kids of all ages. They provide trampolines for any occasion, including birthday parties for young and older children. Their birthday packages include private party rooms, private dodgeball, and lots of party food.

9. My Gym – Valencia

My Gym is a unique party venue that includes games, songs, puppets, and other activities. Their talented party specialists design a custom birthday party that fits your party needs and budget. There are plenty of birthday package options, including a budget $350 Grand Pack.

10. Billy Beez – Valencia

Billy Beez is a gigantic 25,000-square-foot venue that includes hundreds of feet of slides, a massive ball pit, sports courts, a huge play area for infants, party rooms, a cafe, and a jungle gym. Billy Beez has won several awards for its incredible venue and birthday parties.