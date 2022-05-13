13-year-old girl reportedly drives off in grandma’s vehicle

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A 13-year-old girl took her grandmother’s vehicle Tuesday evening and was eventually stopped by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials. 

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call in the 23500 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall about the girl taking the vehicle, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal. The deputies eventually caught up with the girl at Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road. 

“She was located,” Arriaga added, “and is safe.” 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

