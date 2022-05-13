13-year-old girl reportedly drives off in grandma’s vehicle

A 13-year-old girl took her grandmother’s vehicle Tuesday evening and was eventually stopped by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call in the 23500 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall about the girl taking the vehicle, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal. The deputies eventually caught up with the girl at Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road.

“She was located,” Arriaga added, “and is safe.”