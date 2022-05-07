7 Signs of A Faulty Transmission System

Introduction

Automatic transmission problems can be fixed by just replacing the transmission fluid or can even cost you upwards of $5000 for a complete rebuild.

Minor transmission services include resealing for leaks, replacing faulty solenoids, throttle cable adjustment, and replacing parts. When your car’s transmission requires major repairs, some of the services to expect include disassembling, inspecting it, cleaning, and then rebuilding it. Sometimes, the problem can be the verteilergetriebe.

The good news is that transmission failure always has some warnings before it happens. You will see several warning signs that tell you to take it to an automatikgetriebe reparatur shop.

Strange Smells

Weird smells are not uncommon when you are on a road trip. However, if these smells seem to emanate from your engine, you need to take them very seriously. A burning smell always indicates that something is amiss.

As your transmission fluid degrades or starts running low, it will overheat and begin to burn. The next thing is that your engine will run hot, leading to excess debris, corrosion, and early wear.

Trapped plastic, melting heater core, or dripping antifreeze are some of the things that can cause burning smells. The cause notwithstanding, a burning smell should always be checked.

Peculiar Sounds

If you are a fan of watching movies, you will have realized that most car breakdowns are accompanied by a faulty starter or a flat tire. And although movies are known to exaggerate things, they were spot on this.

Do not ignore sudden changes in the soundtrack of driving your car. Humming, clunking, or whining sounds usually point to problems in the automatic transmissions.

For faulty manual transmissions, look out for machine-like sounds that appear to come from nowhere.

Pay attention to clunking noises when shifting the gears as these indicate transmission problems. Take it to an automatikgetriebe reparatur shop.

Leaking Fluid

The good thing with transmission fluid is that it is instantly recognizable and quite easy to diagnose. Transmission fluid is what gives life to the transmission and verteilergetriebe systems. It keeps the transmission components lubricated, which prevents overheating and decreases friction. Also, transmission fluid acts as a hydraulic fluid that allows the gears to engage. If there is leakage of the fluid, there will be low fluid and this can lead to overheating. Unfortunately, this is the easiest way for the transmission to go out. Look out for a puddle of bright red liquid under the vehicle. If you see it, take the car to an automatikgetriebe reparatur shop immediately. But if the leakage is black or dark brown and produces a seared smell, it may be burnt. This indicates that you are dealing with an internal failure that cannot be fixed by any minor maintenance or repair.

Slipping Gears

Each of the symptoms we have listed above could pose risks. However, slipping gears not only pose danger to you but also to the pedestrians and other drivers around you. Drivers avoid dangerous situations by quickly accelerating or slamming on the breaks. When a vehicle is non-responsive or slips between gears, it poses a serious safety threat.

Taking your vehicle to a professional mechanic to check the transmission system becomes a question of public safety at this point. Most of the latest transmissions will go into “safe mode” or “limp mode” to prevent a driver from driving with a faulty transmission. The car’s computer system will discover a fault with the transmission and go into one gear by default. This means the vehicle won’t shift between different gears and will operate only in one gear, mostly the 3rd gear. This safety mechanism allows the driver to take the car to the nearest automatikgetriebe reparatur shop.

Grinding or shaking sensation in gear

In normal circumstances, the automatic transmission will operate smoothly when you shift from one gear to another. There should be no shaking, grinding, or slipping sensations as your vehicle shifts gears. During the early days of faulty transmission, these problems will seem insignificant. However, it is advisable to pay attention to it at this point as it will only get worse with each passing day. If you already experience jarring sensations when the vehicle shifts, you need to take it for checking. In most cases, damaged gears in automatic transmissions will get worse with time, which is why you want to have it checked at your earliest convenience.

Clutch Drag

A dragging clutch isn’t necessarily an automatic transmission problem. However, it’s a sign of problems in manual vehicles.

Additional slack in the clutch pedal means that it is hard for the disengagement of the clutch disc. As the clutch is unable to transfer the power of the engine to the verteilergetriebe, changing gears becomes impossible. Also, you will experience a grinding noise together with the clutch drug.

Service Engine Soon

The Check Engine Light isn’t just there to warn you of potential transmission issues, but also to indicate a problem. It is a big mistake to ignore this warning sign and assume that it just came for no reason. Those service lights you see on the dashboard usually respond to sensors put at strategic points in the vehicle. These sensors can detect the slightest unusual vibrations that become impossible to discern when driving. Take your vehicle for checking immediately and avoid waiting for it to start trembling and grinding. The best thing to do the moment your Check Engine Light turns on is to take it to a professional automatikgetriebe reparatur shop for a more accurate diagnosis. In some instances, a diagnostic code is indicative of a minor repair that could become major if not fixed early. However, there are cases where the codes inform a technician that a major repair is needed.

Conclusion

Transmission problems don’t happen out of the blue. Before your automatic transmission goes out, you will have multiple warning signs to take it to an automatikgetriebe reparatur shop and fix it before it becomes a major problem. This article lists some of the early warning signs that you shouldn’t take lightly. Remember that early detection can save you thousands of dollars.