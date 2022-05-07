Bear stuck in Magic Mountain parking lot rescued by Fire Department

A bear was rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday after the wild animal had somehow wandered onto the Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot and gotten stuck between two shipping containers.

The bear was found in the morning and resulted in a quick response from Engine 76 and Battalion 6, according to Maria Grycan, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Quickly joined by our Heavy Rescue Unit from Pico Rivera, Search and Rescue (USAR) crew from Palmdale, Fish & Game, and Animal Control, crews worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear,” said Grycan, via a social media post. “Heavy Rescue and USAR were successful in utilizing their equipment to move one of the trailers to gain better access to the bear once it had been sedated.”

The bear was seen in photos as having been sedated while first responders removed it from the precarious situation and was then safely relocated by Fish & Game personnel to a safer area.