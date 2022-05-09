Body found on Hillside in Canyon Country

This story was updated at 6:48 p.m. on May 8, 2022

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and SCV Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to a dead body found on the 2700 block of Ashboro Drive in Canyon Country on Sunday.

According to Supervisor Velderrain with the LACFD, the body was found “down a hill”.

SCV Sheriff’s station Deputy Melgar said deputies received the call at 2:24 p.m.

“As far as we know, they’re still investigating it and we’re waiting to see if homicide’s going to respond,” said Melgar.

Sgt. Ganarial, with the LASD Homicide Bureau, said there were no homicide detectives sent to the scene.

Gusti Cicchetti, a person who lives two houses down from where the body was found, said they knew the deceased well and considered him a friend.

“He’s always been a big part of the community,” said Cicchetti. He also said the man had a wife and three sons and that she was not at home, as she was with her sons for Mother’s Day.

“Just you know, everybody knows everybody in this block,” said Cicchetti. “You know, he’s lived here for 40 years.”