Breaking: Pursuit in Newhall ends in car crash, containment

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment in Newhall after a pursuit ended in a crash at 9th Street and Walnut Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash, which occurred at Walnut Street and 9th Street, involved at least four vehicles and one of the passengers was taken away from the scene via stretcher.

It was first reported to the L.A. County Fire Department at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatcher Valderan.

“We staged for sheriff’s (deputies) after what looked like the end of a pursuit,” said Valderan.

At the scene, Sgt. Mike Marino said sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of four-door Kia after it was suspected that the vehicle was a stolen car.

The stolen vehicle, Marino said, crashed with three other vehicles on Walnut and then the suspect bailed on foot. He was described as a Hispanic male wearing a Dallas Cowboys football jersey.

Soon after the containment was ordered, it was canceled because deputies had identified the suspect, according to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic.

The other occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and it appeared at the scene that, in addition to the Kia, one GMC pickup truck had been struck and two other sedans were hit.

The suspect remained at large as of the publication of this story, according to Marino.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.