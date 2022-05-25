Brush fire reported in Bouquet Canyon

A brush fire was reported, but quickly contained, in northern Saugus after an RV fire spread to brush on Wednesday, according to first responders.

The fire was first reported at the 29000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 11:49 a.m.

“There is smoke showing,” Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, said a few minutes before units arrived on the scene.

BRUSH FIRE | FS108 | 29000 Bouquet Canyon Rd #Sagus | At 11:52 a.m. #LACoFD dispatched to a fulling involved R.V fire with spread to the brush. #HayfordIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 25, 2022

Fire engines, once arriving at the blaze, stated flames from a “fully involved” RV had spread to the nearby brush, creating a 100- by 100-foot spot fire in medium fuel.

However, at approximately 12:05 p.m., units working on the scene called off additional units, and said they would be able to handle the brush fire as well as the RV fire.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.