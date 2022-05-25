Circus Vargas cancels all shows in Santa Clarita

Circus Vargas announced it has cancelled its “The Circus Vargas Express” engagement at Westfield Valencia Town Center just days before the show was scheduled to open under the big top on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel all our shows at the Santa Clarita location,” said Emily White, marketing director of Circus Vargas. “We are refunding all tickets purchased and we are working toward setting up a new location and dates.”

According to White, due to circumstances beyond their control, Circus Vargas had to cancel all dates from May 27 through June 6. Pre-purchased tickets will be fully refundable or transferable, according to a released statement.

Circus Vargas representatives reassured that the issue was routing and logistical, and not due to health concerns, such as COVID-19.

The circus will be extending its dates at Laguna Hills Mall in Orange County, May 26 through June 5. Complimentary and promotional tickets will also be valid for later dates and locations, according to White.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment and are hopeful to appear at Westfield Valencia Town Center at a future date during our tour,” White wrote in an email.