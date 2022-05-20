Circus Vargas unveils new production, ‘The Circus Vargas Express’

News release

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top in Santa Clarita at Westfield Valencia Town Center, May 27 through June 6.

The show: All aboard the Circus Vargas express for an all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza.

“Circus Vargas delivers the ultimate entertainment experience for 2022,” read a statement released by Circus Vargas. “An amazing adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant you with moment after fun-filled moment of world-class performers, aerialists, acrobats and comedic characters … all under the big top. Join us for two unforgettable hours of the finest in live family entertainment.”

The Story: This year’s storyline follows an international cast of characters who board the Circus Vargas Express train to travel the country bringing their special circus talents to entertain the masses. Follow this global array of performers who, despite cultural and language differences, manage to come together to create the most exciting and entertaining extravaganza imaginable.

Working together, they will discover that regardless of their many differences they in fact all share the same goal, which is to bring happiness to children of all ages. Communicating through laughter, music and their respective arts, they form a bond and friendship that will carry them throughout their lifetime, because in the end, they are really all the same…they are all “circus.”

“This production is meant to depict the brotherhood of sorts that circus people have. Circus gets in your blood. When you are circus, you belong to an entity that has no cultural, racial or religious classification or characterization,” the statement said. “This is one of the beautiful things about it and one of the reasons that circus people love what they do and the lifestyle it provides. They are able to travel the world, learning and appreciating the beauty and wonders of every corner of the globe, learning new languages, eating new cuisine and most of all making new friends.”

Circus Vargas is proud of its diversity and celebrates it with this new production. “We are like our own mini-United-Nations here,” says Katya Quiroga, co-owner and CEO. “Everyone will get a taste of the different countries represented and enjoy two hours of thrills and excitement. Like only Circus Vargas can bring.”

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.

