City Council to discuss Tesoro annexation, homelessness community plan

The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to discuss a pre-annexation agreement with the Tesoro Highlands community, as well as a community plan to address homelessness.

According to the meeting agenda, the possible Tesoro Highlands annexation, which has been in the works since 2018, includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.

Included in the pre-annexation agreement between the city and the community’s developer, BLC Tesoro LLC, would be the agreement to transfer approximately 770 acres of open space to the city. Should the pre-annexation agreement be adopted by the City Council, the maintenance of the land will be paid through an ongoing funding source by the Tesoro developer, with the initial year costing $59,000.

If approved, the next steps for annexing the Tesoro Highlands would involve staff coordinating with L.A. County and the Local Agency Formation Commission to have the annexation of the community to the city completed by November.

Additionally, the council plans to hear a presentation on the 2022 Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness. The new outline for a local response to the ongoing homelessness crisis comes after the city completed “the majority of action items listed” in the original 2018 plan.

“The new two-year Community Plan builds on the existing efforts to prevent and combat homelessness, and serves as the next phase in the task force’s attempt to mitigate the occurrence of homelessness,” the agenda reads. “Like the 2018 plan, the new Community Plan identifies key action items that will be facilitated by four subcommittees: 1) Advocacy and Coordination of Resources, 2) Direct Services, 3) Housing, and 4) Prevention.”

The City Council’s regular meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers, located in City Hall at 23920 Valencia Blvd. For more information on the upcoming meeting, as well as where to watch a livestream, visit santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.