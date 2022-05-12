Couple arrested on charges including drug possession while armed with loaded firearm

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 47-year-old Lancaster man and his 42-year-old girlfriend, a transient in Canyon Country, were arrested on Wednesday in Canyon Country on suspicion of charges that included drug possession while armed with a loaded firearm, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. 

In a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies with the station’s Crime Impact Team were patrolling the 17900 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country Wednesday morning when they contacted a man identified to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. 

“As deputies attempted to detain the male, a brief struggle ensued,” Arriaga said in her report. “A short period later, deputies were able to detain the male.” 

During the investigation, Arriaga continued, deputies learned the suspect was staying in a motel in the 17900 block of Sierra Highway with his girlfriend. 

According to Arriaga, deputies searched the room and located a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, two firearms — one of which was loaded — and heroin. Additionally, a search of a vehicle belonging to the suspect resulted in the recovery of a canister of pepper spray, according to Arriaga. 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of various charges, including resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and others, Arriaga’s report read. An L.A. County sheriff’s booking log shows the arrest took place at 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of various charges, according to Arriaga’s report, including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and others.  

Both suspects, Arriaga added, were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Thursday morning. Bail for the man is set at $201,000. Bail for the woman is set at $250,000. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS