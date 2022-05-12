Couple arrested on charges including drug possession while armed with loaded firearm

A 47-year-old Lancaster man and his 42-year-old girlfriend, a transient in Canyon Country, were arrested on Wednesday in Canyon Country on suspicion of charges that included drug possession while armed with a loaded firearm, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

In a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies with the station’s Crime Impact Team were patrolling the 17900 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country Wednesday morning when they contacted a man identified to have outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“As deputies attempted to detain the male, a brief struggle ensued,” Arriaga said in her report. “A short period later, deputies were able to detain the male.”

During the investigation, Arriaga continued, deputies learned the suspect was staying in a motel in the 17900 block of Sierra Highway with his girlfriend.

According to Arriaga, deputies searched the room and located a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, two firearms — one of which was loaded — and heroin. Additionally, a search of a vehicle belonging to the suspect resulted in the recovery of a canister of pepper spray, according to Arriaga.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of various charges, including resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and others, Arriaga’s report read. An L.A. County sheriff’s booking log shows the arrest took place at 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of various charges, according to Arriaga’s report, including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and others.

Both suspects, Arriaga added, were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Thursday morning. Bail for the man is set at $201,000. Bail for the woman is set at $250,000.