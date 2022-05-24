Deputies, Fire Department respond to man reportedly stuck in a storm drain

A man was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in Agua Dulce on Tuesday, and L.A. County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to attempt to extricate him.

According to Fire Department officials, the incident was first reported at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Highway 14.

“A male patient was in a storm drain, refusing to come out,” said Fire Department Inspector Craig Little. “He is now trapped at this point.”

The man is said to have entered the pipe, which is said to be a few hundred feet in length off the freeway, after he ran away from his vehicle on the road, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

“At approximately 1413 hours we received a call of a party that ran from a disabled vehicle on the Agua Dulce off-ramp and walked eastbound from the freeway, party crawled into storm drain,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. “The party seems to be struggling with mental health issues and is suicidal.”

A medical emergency team reportedly has been dispatched to the area, according to Greengard.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, according to Little, was conducting the operation on the ground, as of 3:40 p.m., attempting to remove the man safely from the storm drain.

As of 5 p.m., he remained inside the drain.

The incident was dubbed the #DulceIC by first responders.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

–30–