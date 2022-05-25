Great Scott! The Boys & Girls Club Auction returns

News release

Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your flux capacitor: The Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is going “Back to the Auction.”

Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite the community to the club’s 50th Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, June 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive.

“After two years of no ‘in-person’ auction we are thrilled to be back… Back to the Auction, that is,” said Dennis Verner. “The Boys & Girls Club depends on this annual fundraiser to keep its doors open year-round. Pam and I are honored to be this year’s chairs. We’ve seen the impact the club makes firsthand and know how much kids and families depend on it.”

“We’re really excited about this year’s theme. The ‘Back to the Future’ films took place in the ’80s, ’50s, 1800s, and the future,” said Pam Verner. “That gives us a lot to work with to make this a memorable event.”

“The club continues providing critical services to Santa Clarita’s youth. The leadership development, academic support, and recreational opportunities the club provides are life-changing,” said club CEO Matt Nelson. “Whether it’s a summer meal or a mentor to talk to, the club is the place kids call a second home.”

Club governing board President Matt Carpenter is equally excited about this year’s auction: “Our 50th annual auction is an incredible milestone for the club and the Santa Clarita Valley. This year’s auction will celebrate and reinforce our core mission: to continue providing vital support to youth and families throughout Santa Clarita Valley. Pam and Dennis have brought a creative and fun energy worthy of this momentous event.”

Back to the Auction will feature a live and silent auction and a gourmet dinner. All of the proceeds from this event go directly to the club’s programs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.

Donations are still being accepted for both the live and silent auction. Item ideas include gift cards, gift baskets, unique getaways, dining experiences, sport related items, jewelry and personal care products.

Sponsorship, ticket, and event information can be found at www.scvbgc.org/auction.