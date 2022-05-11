Law enforcement seeks public’s help in locating missing Santa Clarita woman

Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Santa Clarita resident Brena Simily, after she was reported missing earlier this week.

Simily, who was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, was last seen Monday at 10:30 a.m. near the 25300 block of Via Oriol, in Santa Clarita.

“(Simily) has a medical history of anxiety, depression and an ankle surgery,” the missing person bulletin reads. “Ms. Simily’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking the public’s help in locating her.”

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective S. Rincon at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.