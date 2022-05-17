North Carolina man arrested on suspicion of carrying unregistered firearm, methamphetamine

A 40-year-old North Carolina man was arrested in Canyon Country on Thursday after deputies reportedly found him in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm and methamphetamine.

The arrest stems from deputies patrolling near Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road and observing a vehicle allegedly violating multiple vehicle codes.

“As they contacted the driver, deputies observed a firearm within reach of the driver,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered the loaded firearm, which was unregistered.”

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located during the search, according to Arriaga.

The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.