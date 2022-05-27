Officers: Suspect rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles, weaved through neighborhoods

A high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning charged down Highway 14 and wound its way through neighborhoods in Newhall before the suspect was arrested, according to law enforcement officials.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, the pursuit began at approximately 12:10 a.m. after officers observed a white Ford F-150 traveling at a high rate of speed of 90 mph, changing lanes in a reckless manner on the southbound side on Interstate 5, just south of Calgrove Boulevard.

“CHP Officer activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights to conduct an enforcement stop,” read the incident report. “The Ford briefly stopped on the right shoulder north of SR-14 before it accelerated from the shoulder, transitioning onto northbound Highway 14 at an estimated speed of 100 mph.”

A high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning charged down Highway 14 and wound its way through neighborhoods in Newhall before the suspect was arrested, according to law enforcement officials. Photos by Oscar Sol.

The officer activated the patrol vehicle’s siren, a pursuit ensued and the Ford exited at Newhall Avenue. The driver, according to the report, traversed several city streets before entering a neighborhood.

“The pursuing officer briefly lost sight of the vehicle but continued to search the immediate area and located the Ford stopped along the right curb in front of a residence,” read the report. “CHP officers observed the suspect, who had abandoned the vehicle, run back toward the Ford from the front yard of the residence.”

A high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning charged down Highway 14 and wound its way through neighborhoods in Newhall before the suspect was arrested, according to law enforcement officials. Photos by Oscar Sol.

The suspect reentered the Ford, made a U-turn, and then, according to CHP officials, intentionally rammed the front end of the patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

“Officers re-engaged in the pursuit, the Ford traversed several city streets, entered the the northbound side of Highway 14,” the report states. “The Ford exited at Sierra Highway, entered a neighborhood, traversing several city streets before entering a cul-de-sac and coming to a stop.”

A high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning charged down Highway 14 and wound its way through neighborhoods in Newhall before the suspect was arrested, according to law enforcement officials. Photos by Oscar Sol.

As the Newhall units began conducting a felony stop, the Ford suddenly accelerated, ramming the front end of two patrol vehicles, according to officials.

“The Ford temporarily became disabled, which allowed Newhall officers to open the driver’s door and take the suspect into custody,” the report reads.

During the arrest, according to witnesses at the scene, the suspect — a 32-year-old Santa Barbara man — was only taken into custody after he was tased by officers and had to be taken to the hospital. A handgun was also recovered from his vehicle.