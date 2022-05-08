Person airlifted out of Texas Canyon

A person was airlifted out of Texas Canyon on Sunday due to an unspecified leg injury, according to Supervisor Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the Fire Department responded to the call at 12:58 p.m.

According to first responders’ radio traffic, the person was a rock climber who had a possible leg fracture and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. However, Fire Department officials were unable to confirm these details at the time of this publication.