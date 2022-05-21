Robert Lamoureux | Tips for a disobedient pool skimmer door

Question: Hi Robert, my name is Terry H., I live here in Santa Clarita. I have a pool, and a couple years ago the door to my pool skimmer broke off and I replaced it with a retrofit, which is spring loaded. This thing continues to come off and I find it floating. I’m at my wit’s end and completely frustrated. Shy of tearing the entire skimmer out and replacing it all, is there anything I can do to replace the door portion with one that will operate as expected, though it is not an original part?

Answer: Terry, yes there is: The replacement part is a double skimmer basket. Take your existing basket in to the local pool supply. There are a couple here in Santa Clarita I’d recommend. Show them the size of the basket that fits your skimmer and ask them for the double basket skimmer kit.

The kit consists of two baskets — one sits inside the other and they work together to stay in proper position and collect debris. This is quite a good system and if you use it, it will relieve your frustrations. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].