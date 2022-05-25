SCV Sheriff’s Station heightens security at local schools in response to Texas shooting

In response to the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Ulvade, Texas, on Tuesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Wednesday they would be increasing security for local school campuses.

In effect for the remainder of the school year, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said they would be working with all SCV school districts to “ensure safety throughout the remainder of the school year.

“We are saddened by this horrific event and continue to keep the victims, their families, and all schools in our thoughts and hearts,” read a bulletin posted to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media, later adding: “SCV deputies will conduct additional patrol checks and maintain an added law enforcement presence for both public and private schools within SCV.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials confirmed that 21 people are dead as a result of the shooting at Robb Elementary School, roughly 90 miles west of San Antonio, the Associated Press reported.

The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Ulvade resident Salvador Ramos, is dead and was reportedly killed by responding law enforcement shortly after he opened fire at the school at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Deputies also encouraged community members to report “any suspicious activity” to school administrators and the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or at LACrimeStoppers.org.