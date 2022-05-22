Shots fired into parked vehicle in Newhall

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, several shots were fired into a parked car near the corner of Chestnut Street and Newhall Avenue, according to Sgt. Mike Marino, watch sergeant with the SCV Sheriff’s station.

“We got a call of possible gunshots and when we responded, we found some casings on the ground in the vehicle that appeared to have been struck,” said Marino. “No suspects and that’s all we got.”

Marino said the parked vehicle that was struck was a silver Toyota Corolla and that, to his knowledge, the casings have not been linked to a specific weapons type at the time of this publication.

There is no further information at the time of this publication.