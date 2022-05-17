Sulphur Springs Elementary to celebrate 150th anniversary

Sulphur Springs Elementary School will commemorate its 150th anniversary on Friday with a Spring Carnival Roundup hosted by the Canyon Country Little League.

The event is scheduled 6-9 p.m. at 16054 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

“After two years of pandemic it’s been very challenging for many families to find ways to reconnect with society and get their children active in sports again,” said Frank Viola, Sulphur Springs PTA chairman. “This could be a great opportunity to inspire many children to participate in healthy team sports, while celebrating a monumental occasion for our students who have not had a carnival or school event together of this capacity in over two long years. For many this will be their first ever.”

Sulphur Springs is the oldest school in the Sulphur Springs Union School District.

“Ultimately I hoped to just acknowledge our school’s legacy here in the valley and how we are continuing to grow with our community and create memorable and joyful moments for all these many beautiful children,” said Viola.