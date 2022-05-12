Two-car collision on Highway 14 results in multiple injuries

A two-vehicle collision left occupants with injuries and one of the vehicles overturned down an embankment Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at approximately 4:11 p.m., according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.

Preliminary reports from officers on the scene said there were multiple injuries, Figueroa said.

One of the vehicles involved was initially blocking lanes, and was then moved when CHP officers arrived at the scene, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office.

The other vehicle fell down an embankment, and the parties involved were injured. However, CHP officers are determining the extent of the injuries, and as of 5:20 p.m. the incident was not fatal, Greengard added.