Best Foods for Hair Growth

Are you noticing some changes in the way your hair looks? Did it seem a lot shinier and thicker a year ago? Don’t just blame your thinning locks on age. Purehealth Research understands that many factors can determine what becomes of hair. The company looks at the bigger picture and wants to fix things from the inside out.

Hair Growth Factors

If you’re assuming that the beautiful hair seen on television ads is fake or the result of special effects, you’re mistaken. What you’re looking at is someone who takes care of themselves by consuming the right type of food and not getting exposed to harsh environmental factors. Let’s have a detailed look at what influences hair growth.

Nutrition

You are what you eat – there’s nothing more evident than that fact. For healthy hair, make sure that your diet includes wheat, milk, eggs, leafy vegetables, fruits, and fish. Because hair is mainly protein, you’ll need to consume a lot of it. To ensure you’re getting the proper nutrition, opt for a daily supplement containing vitamins B, C, E, and A, as well as iron, zinc, and magnesium.

Environment

Always make sure you protect your hair from the elements. If the air is dry, keep it moisturized. It goes without saying that cigarette smoke and other pollutants aren’t your friends. Even prolonged exposure to sunlight will cause damage, so always keep a hat handy.

Medication

Certain medications you take to help you with illnesses and such may prevent your hair from growing or even make it fall out. This includes birth control, antidepressants, cancer treatment drugs, and gout medicine. If you’re taking cytotoxic drugs and anti-androgens, you’ll also see a change in growth.

Illnesses

If there isn’t enough iron in your blood, that means you’re anemic. The deficiency will also prevent you from having a full head of hair. In addition to that, certain people suffer from alopecia areata. This condition occurs when the immune system attacks follicles, causing hair to drop. Those who suffer from autoimmune issues like psoriasis and thyroid disease are likely to face this problem.

Hormones

Your body contains hormones that coordinate your bodily functions. Think about your metabolism rate, growth, emotions, sexual functions, and sleep. All of these are affected by hormones. When there is a drop in estrogen, your will shed more hair than you normally would. On the other hand, a rise in testosterone will see more facial and body hair.

Best Foods for Healthy Hair

A balanced diet full of proper nutrients will do wonders for healthy hair, skin, and nails. It’s so important to consume proteins, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, and B-complex vitamins. In addition, you’ll want to cut processed food out of your meals. Adopting a Mediterranean diet is one of the easiest paths to great hair. Let’s look at what you should include in your grocery shopping list from now on.

Avocado

Avocados are delicious, nutritious, and so easy to prepare! They contain a lot of healthy fat, vitamin E, and biotin. You definitely want this fruit for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Spinach

There’s a good reason Popeye was an enthusiastic advocate for this green vegetable. Packed with magnesium, iron, vitamin C, and folate, this leafy veg offers many benefits for hair growth.

Grapes

Grapes contain oligomeric proanthocyanidins, which stimulate the growth of hair follicles. This chemical also prevents the production of dihydrotestosterone which causes hair loss. Plus, these fruits are simply fun and nice to eat.

Asparagus

Aside from making your pee smell funny, asparagus is rich in folate, the natural form of vitamin B9. When you pump your body with this nutrient, you’ll see better gene synthesis and red blood cell formation.

Salmon

We all know that salmon is good for the brain, but few realize how beneficial it can be for hair. Head over to the fish market for those omega-3 fatty acids and protein!

Sardines

An easy way to include omega-3 and vitamin D in your diet is with sardines, canned or fresh. This fish is affordable and goes well in sandwiches, salads, and even on its own.

Buckwheat

Switching from refined carbs to whole grains will increase your fiber, zinc, iron, and vitamin B intake. So the next time you’re at the store, check out your options for buckwheat bread, cereal, and noodles.

Eggs

Eggs are great for your eyes, skin, and hair. They’re full of protein and other nutrients that promote hair and cellular health, like vitamins A, B12, and D.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is so healthy and versatile; there’s no reason you shouldn’t have a tub in your fridge at all times. It’s time to take in the protein and probiotics!

Chickpeas, Lentils, Beans, and Peas

If you’re trying to consume less meat, these pulses are the way to go. Aside from being cheaper than beef, they’re chock full of protein, fiber, and folic acid.

Chia Seeds

Here’s another vegan favorite. Chia seeds are a superfood for a good reason. Packed with omega-3s, protein, fiber, and antioxidants, they’re what you need for luscious locks.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds were made for your busy lifestyle. Reap the benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids by adding a spoonful into yogurt, a smoothie, or water.

Peanuts

If you’re looking for a healthy snack, peanuts are the way to go. Prevent hair loss and stimulate growth while filling up on peanuts the next time you’re hungry.

Pumpkin and Sweet Potato

Both of these foods are orange, a sign of how loaded they are with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A. They’re great in pies, soups, roasted, and even as snacks.

Fill Your Tummies With the Best

There’s no other way around it. Hair serums, specialized conditioners, and shampoos can only go so far. What you want is to treat your body like the temple it truly is. Fill it with nutritious food and you’ll see the radiance shine through soon enough. The foods listed here aren’t just great health-wise; they’re also pretty delicious. Eat up!