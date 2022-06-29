Brush fire breaks out along Highway 14

Forward progress was stopped on a brush fire that broke out on the northbound side of Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, on Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Fire Department spokesman Ruben Munoz confirmed firefighters were dispatched at 9:57 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:06 a.m.

The fire was estimated to have reached a quarter-acre in size by 10:24 a.m.

Multiple engines were sent out originally, but upon arrival on the scene it was determined only one was needed, according to Fire Department Public Information Officer Henry Narvaez.

Narvaez said the fire was only in a small area and did not spread. No injuries or structures were reported threatened as of the publication of this story.