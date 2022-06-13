Brush fire breaks out north of Castaic

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a brush fire on Monday that was reported just north of Castaic.

At approximately 4:15 p.m, the fire had reached 5 acres and was spreading in light to medium fuel near Interstate 5 and Templin Highway.

“Units on the scene said smoke was showing from Lake Hughes Road,” said Amanda Morales, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, referencing how far away the smoke plume could be seen by responding firefighters. She added that the fire had been first reported at approximately 3:44 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene after witnesses from the freeway reported that a “whole hillside” was on fire. A SigAlert was issued at 4:25 p.m. due to the brush fire, with commuter delays expected until at least 6:30 p.m.

“We have the right two lanes (the No. 3 and 4 lanes) of the southbound I-5 closed,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. “We have requested Caltrans to also assist.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were seen blocking off through traffic on Golden State Highway, which runs along the southbound side of the I-5, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The incident was dubbed the #CherryIC.

Both ground and air units were dispatched to the scene in order to battle the blaze.

No injuries or threatened structures had been reported as of 4 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.