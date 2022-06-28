Firefighters stop Newhall brush fire

Forward progress was quickly stopped on a brush fire that was reported in Newhall on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Department personnel.

The fire was first reported at 4:41 p.m. near the intersection of Via Princessa and Circle J Ranch Road, according to Esteban Benitez, a Fire Department spokesman.

“It was confirmed as a working fire at 4:47 p.m.,” said Benitez.

At 4:55 p.m., the vegetation fire was estimated to be a quarter-acre in size, but was contained at 5:04 p.m.

“Forward progress has been stopped and no structures threatened,” read a statement from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, sent out via the station’s Twitter account. “Please avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to proceed through.”

No injuries or structures threatened were reported as of the publication of this story.