Car crashes into building, causes fire

A car crashed into a building, causing it to burst into flames at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash and fire occurred near Rainbow Glen Drive and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country.

Peters said two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. However, the extent of their injuries was not known at the time of this publication. Peters also said a firefighter sustained injuries but was back to work Sunday.

Peters noted that the Fire Department’s Fire and Safety Division was called to the scene to inspect the integrity of the building, the status of which is unknown at the time of this publication, and that train service was temporarily halted.