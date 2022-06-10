Castaic district to increase employees’ salaries

After months of negotiations, the Castaic Union School District has come to an agreement with its certified, classified and unrepresented staff and approved an increase in their salaries and other benefits, too.

According to Superintendent Steve Doyle, the Castaic district has agreed to a 5% on-schedule salary increase and a 2% one-time bonus for the 2021-22 school year with members of the Castaic Teachers Association. This agreement was also agreed upon with members of the California School Employees Association, Chapter 401, and unrepresented employees, Doyle added.

The 5% on-schedule salary raise will begin July 1, Doyle said.

“I’m really proud we have good relationships with each of our groups,” Doyle said.

According to Doyle, negotiations went as normal as other negotiations with each side providing information, expectations and finding a middle ground.

It was important for the district to come to an agreement with its three staff groups because each employee helps maintain campuses and make students feel safe, Doyle said.

In addition to salary raises, Castaic district employees are now eligible for a district contribution of $8,500, from $8,100, per school year to enroll for health insurance.

Previously, the district approved a 3% ongoing increase effective July 2020 to members of the CTA for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We care for our employees. They are our greatest assets,” Doyle said. “It’s important for us to compensate them while remaining fiscally responsible.”