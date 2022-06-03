Centurions lead with kindness to graduation and beyond

Saugus High School commemorates the class of 2022

Saugus High School students overcame tragedy and obstacles in the form of a school shooting in 2019 and a pandemic – but the class of 2022 persevered and made it to one of the biggest moments, graduation, Principal Genevieve Peterson Henry said.

“Class of 2022, you are here because of your resilience,” Peterson Henry said in her welcoming speech. “Please, allow me a few minutes to point out some important factors that led you to this stage. You have learned the importance of caring for each other.”

Peterson Henry stated, in the words of poet Maya Angelou, “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody, you have succeeded.”

Graduating senior Kendall Allen displays her diploma and Saugus medal during the Saugus High School Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 060122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus graduates have cheered on teammates, dressed up in silly-themed outfits, studied for finals with friends, competed in various school activities from sports to concerts and other competitions, added Peterson Henry.

“You have made connections at Saugus High School over the last four years and that has changed you, and in turn have changed Saugus High School,” Peterson Henry said. “This cognitive change, this success, has occurred because you have cared for each other.”

Saugus graduates entered Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons to “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Saugus High concert band, led by director Bob Grigas. Amid the music, families, friends and loved ones from the Class of 2022 erupted from all sides of the stadium.

The Saugus concert choir led attendees with their rendition of the national anthem. Peterson Henry took a moment in her welcoming speech to acknowledge the dedication of all the caregivers out in the stands for the love and support they gave to their graduates.

The Saugus Concert Choir sings the National Anthem during the Saugus High School Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 060122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus choir members sang once more and belted out “Unwritten,” by Natasha Bedingfield. American Sign Language students also performed as they signed the song to the audience.

Senior speaker Paige Temple had some words, titled “A Night to Remember,” to share with her graduating class. Temple also surprised her family as she didn’t tell anyone she would be giving the address.

“I’m just a small part of what you see sitting in front of you today,” Temple said. “I know it took a lot of hard work to get to this day, so each of and every one of us should be incredibly proud.”

“With that being said, the last four years were anything but ordinary.”

Temple went on to share her gratitude for the friends and memories she made, and to cherish those feelings because they understood that it could be taken away.

Caps during the Saugus High School Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 060122. Dan Watson/The Signal

However, after facing tragedy, the Saugus community came back stronger together and became family, Temple added.

“I realized I’m leaving behind something that was part of my life and that I needed,” Temple said. “We’re all moving on to something new, and that can be scary. But with uncertainty comes great things.”

“We’re all going to do great things in life. No matter what happens this isn’t the end of our story, it’s just the end of a chapter…We’ll never lose the place that helped shape us into who we are today.”

Laura Schooping-Medina, PTSO executive board member, presented the 2022 “Rock Solid” Teacher of the Year Award to English teacher Megan Botton. As part of that presentation, Botton was asked two questions regarding advice she had for students pursuing education as a career and for the future.

Botton answered that teaching is the greatest job in the world, and when someone goes into their passion to teach, don’t get discouraged by the hurdles that may be placed in the way.

And Botton’s last bit of advice: Remember the only person that you would have to live with for the rest of your life is yourself, and be unapologetically authentic to who you are.

With that, Peterson Henry presented the class of 2022.

Graduating seniors enter the stadium during the Saugus High School Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 060122. Dan Watson/The Signal