Deputies respond to call, discover stolen vehicle

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Newhall at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Arriaga said deputies responded to a call on the 23500 block of Maple Avenue that a male and a female in the car, a white Toyota Camry, were acting suspicious and that during the call the car was discovered to be stolen.
“Upon contact, the occupants were uncooperative. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) K-9 was requested, however unavailable. Ultimately an arrest was made,” said Arriaga in an email.
Arriaga said both the male and the female involved were detained.