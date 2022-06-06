Deputies respond to call, discover stolen vehicle

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Newhall at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said deputies responded to a call on the 23500 block of Maple Avenue that a male and a female in the car, a white Toyota Camry, were acting suspicious and that during the call the car was discovered to be stolen.

“Upon contact, the occupants were uncooperative. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) K-9 was requested, however unavailable. Ultimately an arrest was made,” said Arriaga in an email.

Arriaga said both the male and the female involved were detained.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department deputies respond to a report of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a gate at the intersection of Maple and Apple Street in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, June 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

