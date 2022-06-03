Deputies seek information on alleged identity thieves

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying two alleged identity thieves who are suspected of purchasing hundreds of dollars of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

According to law enforcement officials, the two used the stolen card to purchase approximately $500 worth of merchandise from a business at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on April 21 at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The incident report did not list the specific business where the merchandise was purchased.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Fleck at 661-260-4000 ext. 5609.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.