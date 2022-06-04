Deputies track suspect to Palmdale, arrest on suspicion of grand theft

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported Friday that they had tracked down and arrested a local grand theft suspect at a residence in Palmdale.  

The arrest stems from a previous grand theft, or the unlawful taking of someone else’s property when that property’s value is more than $950, that was initially reported locally, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

“(Crime Impact Team) deputies have been searching for a male responsible for a grand theft that occurred in Santa Clarita, (and who was) also named as a suspect for other incidents throughout L.A. County,” said Arriaga. “A follow-up investigation led them to the male at a residence in Palmdale.”  

A warrant was served at the residence, located on the 27800 block of Cluney Avenue in Palmdale, and deputies made contact with the 38-year-old man.  

“Deputies arrested the suspect and conducted a search of the residence, resulting in the discovery of a loaded firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, and several vehicle titles named to various vehicles in Santa Clarita, among other contraband,” said Arriaga. “The male, who is also a convicted felon and known gang member, was arrested on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.” 

The man was held in lieu of $50,000 bail. As of Friday afternoon, he remains in law enforcement custody, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate information.  

